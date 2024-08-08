SWANSEA - State Senator Christopher Belt joined the Office of the State Fire Marshal in announcing applications are now being accepted for the Small Equipment Grant Program.

“With support from Small Equipment grants, our first responders are able to operate more smoothly and have access to the resources they need,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “When we invest in our first responders and their work, we’re investing in the public safety of our communities too.”

The Small Equipment Grant Program assists fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those experiencing difficulty in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The grants allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small tools and equipment they may otherwise not be able to afford.

A total of $4 million in funding will be available through this year’s program to eligible fire departments and EMS services. All interested departments should send an application to OSFM electronically or postmarked no later than Oct. 1, 2024.

“My goal as Illinois State Fire Marshal is to help enhance programs such as our Small Equipment Grant Program to provide as much funding as possible for departments/districts across the state,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. “We hear the need daily, and departments shouldn’t have to decide between putting fuel in their trucks or providing the needed equipment for their members to protect their communities safely and effectively.”

For more information or to fill out an application, visit the OSFM’s website.

