EAST ST. LOUIS – Over $200,000 in grant funding is coming to Madison and St. Clair Counties to enhance broadband accessibility for residents, thanks to support from State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) and State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D- Glen Carbon).

“The pandemic showed the need for an increase in broadband services through economic opportunity, remote learning and health care services,” Belt said. “These grants will bring resources toward the health, growth and education of our community through expanded accessibility.”

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced funding for 22 projects in every region of the state. The money is part of the second round of Connect Illinois to improve the lives of families, farmers, businesses, community institutions and other Illinoisans who rely on high-speed broadband for everything from education to healthcare access.

Article continues after sponsor message

Charter Spectrum Bella Vista, Briars and Equus Lane in Madison and St. Clair Counties will receive over $200,000 in combined funding to bring quick, reliable broadband to the area.

“I am proud of the commitment Illinois has made to our community in continuing to provide essential resources for families across the area,” Crowe said. “I hope these grants will continue to advance Illinois to stay ahead of the curve and become a leader of technology and innovation toward improving the lives of families across the state.”

Over $200,000 in funding was granted to service providers in the 56th and 57th Senate District.

More like this: