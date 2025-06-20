KAMPSVILLE - Wade Gibson, co-owner of Papa Toodles in Godfrey and a beloved hairdresser, died June 19, 2025, after complications from a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. He was 58 years old at the time of his death.

Wade was a long-time resident of Kampsville, with his husband, James. Wade was a loving father and grandfather. More information about his family and funeral information will be released in a later obituary.

In an April social media post, Gibson shared the difficult news of his cancer diagnosis, writing, "This is the most difficult announcement I've ever had to make."

He detailed his symptoms, including weakness, fatigue, and pain, which were initially attributed to medication and aging. Following the diagnosis, Wade said he would focus on his health and spending meaningful time with loved ones, adding that he would no longer be working as a hairdresser.

James, his husband, reflected on Wade’s character and final days.

"One of life's greatest challenges is bidding farewell to the one you love,” James said. “Wade's courageous, warm, and loving spirit was surrounded by loved ones as he embarked on his final journey.”

He also expressed personal sentiments, stating, "Wade Gibson, your memory will forever be etched in my heart, my love. Our paths crossed for a divine reason, and for that, I will remain grateful."

Wade’s April message also included a reflection on life and endings: "It is in endings that we discover some of the most beautiful and meaningful beginnings," he said.

