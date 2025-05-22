BETHALTO - Friends of Larry Anderson have launched a fundraiser to assist the family as they face multiple hardships, including unexpected medical and dental expenses and damage to their home caused by recent storms.

The fundraiser, organized by Bridgett Jacquot on behalf of Anderson’s family, aims to raise $5,000 to help cover temporary housing and medical bills. Anderson and his family have struggled to get their insurance company to inspect their storm-damaged home, leaving them with unsafe living conditions and financial strain.

Larry Anderson, described by his friends as a kind and hardworking individual, is known for bringing positivity to his workplace by sharing stories from his childhood in rural southern Illinois. His friends emphasize his caring nature and faithfulness, noting his willingness to support others.

The fundraiser page encourages donations and sharing to support the family during this difficult period. Anderson’s friends also ask the community to keep Larry, his wife Vanita, and their two daughters in their thoughts and prayers.

Click here to contribute.

