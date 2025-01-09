ALTON — Frances “Mary Jo” Goree, known for her unwavering support and kindness to those in need, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, following complications from a stroke. She was 68 years old.

Mary Jo’s family announced her death with a heartfelt tribute, highlighting her commitment to helping others throughout her life.

“She would give her last to help others and never hesitated to be of assistance,” Jabrea Curry, the organizer of the GoFundMe for Goree, stated in a message to the community.

In light of her passing, the family is facing unexpected financial challenges due to medical expenses and a lapsed life insurance policy. They are seeking support from the community to cover the costs of her funeral services, emphasizing that no contribution is too small.

The viewing and funeral service for Mary Jo will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Deliverance Temple, located at 1125 E 6th St., Alton. The viewing is scheduled for 9 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m.

Curry and the family expressed gratitude for any assistance provided, stating, “Your generosity will ensure that she is laid to rest with the dignity she deserves.”

The family invited the community to come together to honor Mary Jo’s memory and celebrate the life she lived.

See the GoFundMe information by clicking here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/honor-frances-mary-jo-goree

