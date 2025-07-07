WOOD RIVER — An Alton couple - George and Donna Julian - died Thursday morning, July 3, 2025, when their vehicle was struck by a driver fleeing police at the intersection of Illinois Route 143 and Illinois Route 3 in Wood River.

The fleeing vehicle collided with the Julians’ car, which was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 3. The impact forced both vehicles into a ravine on the northwest side of the intersection, and the Julians' vehicle caught fire, resulting in the deaths of both occupants.

George "Randy" R. Julian, 66, had been a longtime resident of Alton and worked as an operator for the Collinsville Water Department for more than 35 years before retiring in 2021. He was also self-employed at Tri County Lab, where he helped make dentures.

Randy was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 520. He enjoyed dirt bike racing at Splinter Creek, gardening, raising tropical fish, and spending time with his family, especially watching his grandsons play sports at Roxana High School.

Randy is survived by his children, Mark Briggs and Tana Alexander, their spouses, two grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, two brothers, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Donna.

Article continues after sponsor message

Donna M. Julian, 68, also of Alton, dedicated her career to assisting adults with special needs at Thelma Terrace in Wood River and later worked as a teacher’s aide at Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto. She found joy in gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, and being with family and friends.

Donna shared a passion for gardening. With her husband, she took great pride in supporting her son, Roxana's Mark Briggs, the Shells' head basketball coach and athletic director, and her grandsons’ athletic endeavors at the school.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, siblings, and extended family.

Visitation for both Randy and Donna Julian will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 11, at the same church. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Roxana Schools Foundation to benefit the Roxana Athletic Department.

More like this: