BELLEVILLE - Maia Sebold, a resident of Belleville, earned second place in a national art competition celebrating America250, a program marking the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The contest invited students to create artwork responding to the prompt, “What does America mean to you?”

The competition, announced recently, drew widespread participation from across the country. For Maia, the recognition held deep personal significance.

“It meant the world for her talent being recognized,” said her mother, Amber Sebold.

Maia has been passionate about drawing since childhood.

“I always remember drawing and things; I did it for fun and loved it. Around age 10, I realized I was really good at it,” Maia said.

She said she will always be involved in art, even if not professionally.

"I think I will always be doing it," she said.

She described the opportunity to participate in this contest as especially meaningful.

“I really enjoyed getting to do this one — it’s one of my favorites.”

Maia is a home-schooled student.

