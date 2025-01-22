BELLEVILLE - Belleville East High School will honor Kristin Johnson as a new member of the Lancers Wall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during halftime of the varsity basketball game against Althoff Catholic. The recognition highlights Johnson's accomplishments both in her early life and professional career.

A 1989 graduate of Belleville East, Johnson was active in various school activities, including the National Honor Society, Pom Pom squad, and serving as Yearbook Editor in her senior year. She was also a member of the Homecoming Court and participated in numerous sporting events and dances. Johnson's family, connected to the military, settled in Belleville when she was age 5. Her father, stationed at Scott Air Force Base, chose to retire to allow her to complete her high school education in Belleville.

Following high school, Johnson majored in accounting and became a licensed CPA at the University of Illinois. While at university, she was involved with the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and the Illinettes Dance team. After graduation, she began her career as an auditor at Price Waterhouse in Chicago.

In 1995, Johnson returned to Belleville after meeting her husband, P.K. Johnson, a Belleville West graduate. She accepted a position in the internal audit department at Edward D. Jones, starting on July 31, 1995. The couple married in 1997 and has since raised two sons, Preston and Kaden.

Johnson's career at Edward D. Jones progressed significantly over the years. She pursued additional education, earning a master’s degree in information management from Webster University in 2000 and an executive MBA from Washington University in 2004. She took on leadership roles within the operations division, was named a principal in 2006, and served as the firm’s chief human resources officer until September 2022.

Since 2020, Johnson has been the chief transformation officer at Edward D. Jones, where she has led initiatives to enhance the client experience and drive organizational change. Her contributions extend beyond her professional life, as she actively participates in community organizations and serves on several boards, including the Center of Creative Arts, Mercy Hospital, Webster University, and the St. Louis Fashion Fund.

In her personal life, Johnson is dedicated to helping others build confidence, reflecting on the support she received throughout her own journey. Her family shares a love for Cardinals baseball, traveling, and attending music festivals, further illustrating their commitment to community and family engagement.

