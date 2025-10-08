BELLEVILLE — Brad Blanchard, a volunteer firefighter with the East Side Volunteer Fire Department in Belleville, has faced a life-altering challenge since a motorcycle accident in October 2021 left him paralyzed from the waist down. Now, his community is rallying to support his goal of regaining mobility through advanced robotic exoskeleton technology.

Blanchard joined the East Side Volunteer Fire Department in 2018, dedicating himself to serving others. Before his accident, he was training for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, an event honoring fallen firefighters. Despite his paralysis, Blanchard remains determined to walk again and continue his active lifestyle.

With steadfast support from his wife, Patty, Blanchard has adapted to his new circumstances by custom-building a motorcycle suited to his needs and modifying a riding lawn mower so he can maintain his independence. He has also joined a specialized gym for individuals with paralysis, where he has lost significant weight to qualify for the use of robotic legs.

To maintain his connection to the fire department, Blanchard completed chaplain training, enabling him to provide spiritual and emotional support to fellow firefighters.

The East Side Fire Department has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist Blanchard in obtaining exoskeletal robotic legs, a technology that could restore his ability to stand, walk, and climb.

"He’s done everything in his power to reclaim his independence," the East Side Department said. "Now, imagine the possibilities if we can help give Brad the ability to stand, walk, and climb again. The fire in him never went out — it just needs a spark."

