BELLEVILLE — Dr. Marshaun Warren, Assistant Superintendent of Belleville Township High School District 201, was honored with the 2024 Champion for Diversity and Inclusion Award on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

The annual program administered by the St. Louis Business Journal aims to highlight those who are actively working to make St. Louis a more inclusive place to live and work.

Honorees are selected from among the region's largest private and public companies, as well as several for-profit and non-profit organizations.

"We are extremely proud of Dr. Warren's accomplishment," a spokesperson for Belleville Township High School District 201 said. "This recognition underscores his dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion within our community."

Dr. Warren's recognition places him among a distinguished group of leaders committed to championing the cause of inclusivity in the region.