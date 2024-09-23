BELLEVILLE — Several Belleville East High School students spent their Saturday morning volunteering at the St. Vincent De Paul (SVDP) Cathedral, serving breakfast to over 100 homeless individuals in the community.

The event took place at the Cathedral School Cafe, where the students dedicated four hours to cooking, serving, cleaning, and greeting guests with smiles. Their efforts were part of a weekly initiative by SVDP Cathedral, which aims to provide food, spiritual and financial aid, and clothing to those in need in the Belleville area.

According to school officials, the student’s participation exemplifies the spirit of community service and the positive impact young people can have on their surroundings.

The SVDP Cathedral's Saturday breakfast program has become a crucial resource for the local population in need, offering not just nourishment but also a sense of community and support.

