ST. LOUIS - A 23-year-old Belleville woman - Dionna Samuel - has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a McDonald's Restaurant in East St. Louis.

Samuel was pronounced dead at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis after the shooting report in the 500 block of North 24th Street at 7:36 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at the McDonald's.

The McDonald's Restaurant has not reopened since the fatal shooting.

Illinois State Police Department continues an investigation into the fatal East St. Louis shooting and no additional details are available at this time.

