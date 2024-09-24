EAST ST. LOUIS – Felicia D. Harris, a 44-year-old woman from Belleville, has been charged by a federal grand jury with four counts of interstate transportation of a security obtained by fraud. Harris, who is employed at the U.S. National Geospatial Agency in St. Louis, is accused of falsely applying for, accepting, and spending more than $20,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds for personal expenses.

The charges stem from alleged activities between February and May 2021, during which Harris is said to have received $20,614 in PPP funds that she was not entitled to. According to court documents, she then used misinformation to apply for loan forgiveness, which was subsequently approved. In response to financial hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Small Business Administration implemented the PPP to offer relief and forgivable loans to struggling businesses. These loans were intended to offset operational costs such as payroll, employee benefits, and facility expenses.

“Individuals who are employed by the federal government yet seek to steal from federally funded programs by using false pretenses and enrich themselves with PPP loan funds will be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. Acting Special Agent in Charge Ryan Settle of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) Southwest Field Office emphasized the importance of accountability. “This outcome demonstrates the DoD Office of Inspector General's Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Office of Inspector General, and our investigative partners' steadfast commitment to ensuring DoD employees abide by the law," Settle said.

"Accountability and integrity are expected of individuals employed by the U.S. Government."

An indictment is a formal charge against a defendant and does not imply guilt. Under the law, a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury. Convictions for interstate transportation of a security obtained by fraud can result in up to 10 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000.

This case is part of a broader effort to address PPP loan fraud in southern Illinois. Last month, three federal employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs were indicted in the Southern District of Illinois on similar charges. The investigation is being led by Defense Criminal Investigative Service agents, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Verseman is prosecuting the case.

