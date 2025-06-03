CHARLESTON — Belleville West junior Jayln Cole achieved a major milestone Saturday, May 31, 2025, by winning the Illinois 110-meter high hurdles state championship with a time of 13.82 seconds at the state meet in Charleston.

Cole, who set a goal early in the season to break 14 seconds and claim the state title, accomplished both objectives. He posted a time of 14.07 in the preliminaries on Friday and improved throughout the season, starting with a 14.33 at the Norm Armstrong Invite and progressing to 13.94 at the Southwestern Conference Meet on May 14. His personal best for the season came in the IHSA 3A Sectional, where he ran 13.76.

In addition to his success in the 110-meter hurdles, Cole also broke the 40-second barrier in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.58 at the St. Clair County Meet on April 29. He had a best in the 100 meters of 10.96 this season.

Cole credited his technique and speed as key factors in his performance. “I have to lean forward and swing my arms around in between the hurdles,” he said.

Looking ahead, Cole said his focus now is to perform well at the national level. As a junior, he is expected to return to high-level competition next year.

The Belleville community has expressed pride in Cole’s accomplishment, viewing his state championship as a promising sign for his future in track and field.

