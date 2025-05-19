EDWARDSVILLE - Kara Kramer is the ace pitcher and a key player for the Belleville West softball team and has pitched well for the Maroons thus far in the 2025 season.

Going into the final week of the regular season, with the IHSA Class 4A playoffs around the corner, she's currently 5-5 inside the circle, and in 73 innings pitched, and allowed 61 runs, 45 earned, on 68 hits for an ERA of 4.82, walking 34 and striking out 72, most on the team.

In a postgame interview after a loss against Edwardsville, Kramer felt the Maroons came out with a solid approach against the Tigers.

"I feel like we came out really strong this time," Kramer said, "and we were ready to play."

A pair of errors led to two runs in the opening three innings, but West was able to recover and hold the Tigers in check for much of the rest of the game.

"And then, we just kind of collected our thoughts," Kramer said, "and just went back out there strongly towards the middle half of the game."

The Maroons kept working and playing hard throughout the seven innings, never giving up, and did their best throughout the game.

"I'm proud of our whole team," Kramer said. "I feel like we all did our best effort, and tried very, very hard."

It's still been a good season for the Maroons, now currently 13-13 as the final week approaches, and Kramer feels her team's chances in the postseason look good.

"I feel like if we come out with our best game," Kramer said, "then we have a good shot."

Kramer's goals and aspirations for the remainder of the season are straightforward and simple.

"My goals are just to be a good teammate overall," Kramer said, 'and hopefully, just come out on top. I feel like our team has grown a lot."

