CENTRALIA – The Belleville West Maroons faced a challenging start to the 81st annual Centralia Holiday Tournament, suffering a 61-37 defeat against Cardinal Ritter at Trout Arena on Monday.

The Maroons began the game with a narrow lead, finishing the first quarter ahead 13-12. However, Cardinal Ritter surged in the second quarter, outscoring Belleville West 16-3 to take a commanding 28-16 advantage at halftime.

In the third quarter, Cardinal Ritter continued to build on their momentum, extending their lead to 52-28 by the end of the period. The final quarter saw the Maroons struggle to close the gap, as they were outscored 11-5, sealing their defeat.

Belleville West was led in scoring by Isaac Jones and J'dyn Lloyd, each contributing 10 points.

On the opposing side, Cardinal Ritter's offense was spearheaded by Edwards, who scored 17 points, and Sanford, who added 14 points to the tally.

