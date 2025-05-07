EDWARDSVILLE - Although Riley Nelson dominated in the circle in a girls' softball game against Belleville West at Edwardsville on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, West pitcher Kara Kramer pitched well herself, at one point, retiring six in a row in the middle innings, and was able to keep battling throughout the game.

Edwardsville, one of the most dominant girls' softball teams in the area, won the game 8-0 at Edwardsville.

“Of course, we are never happy after a loss,” said West head coach Kassandra Schaab, “but I think Kara did a great job coming out. One of her better showings in the circle, although the score doesn’t represent that. But, she was working her pitches, and doing a good job.”

Kramer was able to work her way out of trouble well, and Schaab thinks it’s been a key for the Maroons this season.

Schaab said, “Getting behind in the count has been a struggle for us this season, and not being able to pull ourselves out, and she did a really good job of that today against Edwardsville."

The Maroons’ coach also heaped praise on Nelson for her showing, where she stymied the West hitters all afternoon.

“Absolutely,” Schaab said. “She’s a great pitcher, and we, unfortunately, did not get the hits when we had runners on. We can’t put up zero.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The early errors also hurt the Maroons badly in the game against the Tigers.

“The errors kill us,” Schaab said. “We call it TNT, the things that take no talent, and we did not execute on our TNT moments.”

Despite the loss, West is still enjoying a good season, and overall, Schaab’s seen plenty of improvement from her ball club.

“We’ve definitely made improvements, high and lows, throughout the season,” Schaab said. “Hopefully, we will play our best softball at the end of the season.”

Which, of course, is coming soon, and the coach feels the Maroons can do well in the postseason.

“I think if the team I know we are shows up,” Schaab said, “then we have a good chance.”

The Maroons are now 10-10, and next play at Freeburg on Wednesday, host Murphysboro on Friday, both games starting at 4:30 p.m., then play at Mt. Vernon Saturday at 12 noon.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: