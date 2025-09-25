EDWARDSVILLE - Belleville West's girls flag football team showed a lot of spark in a contest with Edwardsville's squad at Edwardsville on Wednesday night, Sept. 24, 2025.

The girls showed defensive prowess with an offensive punch in the first half, and had a 19-14 lead at the half before Edwardsville responded with three scores in the second half to take a 32-19 victory.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Belleville West's girls are well-coached and continue to develop throughout the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Maroons go to 1-5, and face Peoria Central in the Danville Jamboree Saturday at 12:45 p.m., play at East Side Sept. 29 at 6 p.m., and conclude the regular season at Belleville East Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

See related story here.

More like this:

Werden, Shapiro Score Twice, Wallace Throws For Four Touchdowns, Tigers Bounce Back With 32-19 Win Over Maroons  
Today
Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup
Sep 18, 2025
Tigers, Knights, Other Area Teams Off To Good Starts At Heather Bradshaw Invitational Tennis Tournament
Sep 6, 2025
Edwardsville Girls Flag Football Dominates Belleville West 28-0
Sep 16, 2025
Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of The Month: Antonini Is Important Player For Edwardsville's Girls Flag Football Team
2 days ago

 