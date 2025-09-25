EDWARDSVILLE - Belleville West's girls flag football team showed a lot of spark in a contest with Edwardsville's squad at Edwardsville on Wednesday night, Sept. 24, 2025.

The girls showed defensive prowess with an offensive punch in the first half, and had a 19-14 lead at the half before Edwardsville responded with three scores in the second half to take a 32-19 victory.

Belleville West's girls are well-coached and continue to develop throughout the season.

The Maroons go to 1-5, and face Peoria Central in the Danville Jamboree Saturday at 12:45 p.m., play at East Side Sept. 29 at 6 p.m., and conclude the regular season at Belleville East Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

