BELLEVILLE - Belleville West cornerback Nick Hankins Jr. has committed to the University of Illinois Fighting Illini football program, the 4-star recruit announced Thursday night.

Hankins, ranked as the No. 13 player in the state, chose Illinois over offers from Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Iowa, among many others.

Hankins is 6-foot-2, weighing 190 pounds, and plays cornerback and safety. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema made a special appearance during the commitment announcement.

Hankins and his family said the decision to attend the University of Illinois was because "it felt like home."

Hankins said he plans to remain at Illinois for all four years, earn his degree, and pursue a future career in the NFL.