Belleville West soccer star Braden Missey. BELLEVILLE WEST 3, O’FALLON 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Braden Missey had a brace (two goals), while Sam Gebhart also found the back of the net to give Belleville West a key SWC win on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, 2024, over rival O’Fallon at Bob Goalby Field.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Aiden Donnelly, had an assist for the Maroons, while Harrison Schroeder, assisted by Lucas Eccher, scored for the Panthers. Jacob Mathenia made five saves in goal for West.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Maroons are now 3-2-0, with O’Fallon going to 0-2-1.

Other Area Matches

In other matches played on Tuesday, In the Route 66 tournament at Loveless Park in Carlinville, the host Cavaliers defeated Raymond Lincolnwood 4-0, while Trenton Wesclin won over Athens 1-0, In a pair of regular season games, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Greenville 3-1, while Staunton took the three points over Virden North Mac 9-0.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - CM Posts Sixth Baseball Win, Tigers Lose, Belleville East and West Triumph
4 days ago
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Mar 26, 2025
Nieroda’s Two Goals Lead O’Fallon Girls Soccer To Key Southwestern Conference Win
Mar 28, 2025
Cohn Scores Twice, Patton Makes 36 Saves, Tigers Win MVCHA Class 2A Title 4-0 To Sweep Panthers
Feb 28, 2025
Thompson Scores Winner in Second Half, Maxim Provides Insurance, Burroughs Shuts Door, Tigers Take Key 3-1 Win Over Kahoks
Mar 26, 2025

 