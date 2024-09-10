BELLEVILLE - The City of Belleville and the September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois Committee will host a ceremony commemorating those lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

At 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, community members will gather at the September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois in Belleville. The Belleville Chief of Police and Fire Chief will speak, as will guest speaker Colonel Steven Puthoff, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, G3, Scott Air Force Base.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s a ceremony that lasts about a half hour, just paying tribute to those who lost their lives,” explained Karen Dauphin with the Belleville Fire Department. “We want to remember those and remember where you were.”

In addition to the speakers, attendees will listen to a bagpipes performance and “Taps” performed on trumpet. They will also hold a moment of silence to remember the 2,977 people who were killed that day.

Dauphin said the City of Belleville and the September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois Committee have held this ceremony every year since the September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois was installed in Belleville. She noted that it’s a chance to remember those who were lost and recognize the impact of the 9/11 attack.

“It means so many things to so many different people. Our kids, anybody 23 and younger — and we have several of those on the fire department here — weren’t even alive when this happened,” she said. “It impacted the world. It impacted completely the United States.”

More like this:

Edwardsville, Brighton, Roxana, Collinsville, Belleville, Granite and O'Fallon Students Part Of SIU Medical Students' Residence Match
Mar 27, 2025
Letter To The Editor: There Is Big Need For Expanded Ambulance Services In Godfrey
4 days ago
Need for Expanded Ambulance Services in Godfrey
6 days ago
Edwardsville Garden Club to Rededicate WWII Memorial in City Park on 80th Anniversary
Mar 26, 2025
Several St. Clair County Sheriff's Officers Honored: Investigator John Davis Receives Medal of Valor for Bravery
Feb 4, 2025

 