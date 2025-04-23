SPRINGFIELD – Twelve Illinois students who brought new dimensions to their artwork were named winners of the annual art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education.

The top entries in four age groups were from George Bandik, 6; Uthman Serir, 10; Alaina Karban, 13, and Steven Jiang, 15. They will be displayed at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, alongside eight runners-up. Karban, 13, a Belleville student, won in the grades 6-8 category with a colorful farmscape.

“As my car pulls up in the rocky driveway of my great-grandpa’s farm, I can see the vibrant colors and fun that awaits. … What more could I ask for as my great grandpa lifts me off my feet to give me a big hug,” said the student at Blessed Sacrament School in Belleville.

Their entries took viewers from a peaceful farm to the depths of the sea and celebrated relationships ranging from two friends to the entire world. The theme of the contest was “A Touch of Art!” and students were given the option of submitting three-dimensional works. Several of the top artists took advantage of the new possibilities by using clay, hot glue or other materials to add texture to their work.

Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, thanked all the students who entered for sharing their artistic vision.

“These young artists have produced beautiful work that show how a touch of art can brighten the world and fuel the imagination,” Shutt said. “We are proud to display the winning pieces at the museum so visitors from across America can appreciate them.”

"Art is not just a form of expression—it's a powerful tool for learning, discovery, and connection," said State Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders. "The students who participated in this year's 'A Touch of Art' contest brought their imaginations to life in stunning and inventive ways, showing how creativity brings new perspectives to the world around us. Congratulations to the winners—your work adds color, texture, and meaning to the fabric of our learning communities."

George Bandik, a kindergartener from Westchester Primary School in Westchester, won in the K-2 category. Bandik said, “I like to touch water and swim. My favorite colors are green and purple.” He combined his love of water and color to produce a three-dimensional vision of the sea.





Ten-year-old Uthman Serir from Peoria’s Charter Oak Primary School had the top entry in the category for grades 3-5. “I made a puzzle of the world, but I left one piece missing. That piece is yours and mine because we each have a part to play in making the world better,” Serir said.

Fifteen-year-old Steven Jiang had the top entry for grades 9-12. A student at Chicago’s Walter Payton College Preparatory High School, Jiang connected the “touch of art” theme to physical touch with a drawing of him horsing around with friend and track teammate. “It captures the precious lightheartedness of our runs together. It is not just about the physical touch but rather a symbol of a deeper emotional connection. You can see it in our radiant smiles,” he said.

