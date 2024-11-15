BELLEVILLE - Belleville Township High School District 201's Director of Technology, Curtis McKay, participated as a panelist at the Tech Leader Summit during the Illinois Education and Technology Conference. The event took place recently, bringing together education technology leaders from across the state to address current topics and challenges in the field.

McKay's involvement in the summit highlights the district's commitment to integrating technology into education. The conference served as a platform for discussing advancements and best practices, with a focus on enhancing educational outcomes through innovative tech solutions.

The Illinois Education and Technology Conference is a key event for educators and technology professionals, fostering collaboration and the exchange of ideas aimed at improving educational environments.