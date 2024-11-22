BELLEVILLE - The Belleville School of Ballet and the Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra will showcase “The Nutcracker Ballet” this weekend, marking their 40th anniversary of performing the classic dance.

On Nov. 23 and 24, 2024, community members are invited to Love Church at 1549 Frank Scot Parkway W. in Belleville for a performance by the Belleville School of Ballet and the Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra. The show premieres at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

“Whether you’re a longtime fan or experiencing it for the first time, you won’t want to miss this milestone performance filled with wonder, joy, and timeless holiday tradition,” the Belleville School of Ballet said in a statement. “Get your tickets now and be part of a 40-year tradition that celebrates the power of music, dance, and community!”

Christopher Gass, who serves as the Youth Orchestra Conductor for the Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra, will be conducting. The Belleville School of Ballet has also welcomed special guest artists from the American Ballet Theatre in New York.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $25 or online for $26. Visit the official Philharmonic Society of Belleville website to purchase tickets online.

“‘The Nutcracker’ has become a timeless holiday tradition across the globe. Right here in Belleville, we’re thrilled to continue the magic with our 40th annual performance!” said the Belleville Philharmonic Society. “Experience the beloved story of Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and the Land of Sweets, and see why this ballet has captured hearts for generations. Secure your tickets and be part of the magic!”

