BELLEVILLE — The College of Consultors of the Catholic Diocese of Belleville elected Very Reverend Godfrey Mullen, OSB, as the diocesan administrator on May 9, 2025. He will lead the diocese until Pope Leo XIV appoints the tenth Bishop of Belleville.

The election followed the departure of Archbishop Michael McGovern, who served as diocesan administrator from March 31, 2025, after Pope Francis named him archbishop of the Archdiocese of Omaha. Archbishop McGovern officially took possession of that archdiocese on May 7.

Article continues after sponsor message

Father Mullen, a native of Salem within the Diocese of Belleville, entered Saint Meinrad Archabbey in 1988. Since 2022, he has served the diocese in multiple roles, including Rector of the Cathedral of St. Peter, Director of the Office of Worship, pastor of Blessed Sacrament and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parishes, and Moderator of the Curia. He also briefly held the position of Vicar General in 2025.

In his new role, Father Mullen will oversee diocesan operations and provide leadership during the transition period until a new bishop is appointed by the pope.

The diocesan chancellery issued a statement asking for prayers for Father Mullen’s wisdom, strength, and humble service, as well as for the selection of the next bishop. The statement concluded with a prayer invoking the Holy Spirit to guide the faithful and renew the church.

The announcement was released by the Diocesan Chancery on May 9, 2025.

More like this: