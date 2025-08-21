BELLEVILLE – Residents of Belleville, Collinsville, and Venice face a variety of weapon-related charges in separate felony cases filed across Madison County.

Isaiah A. Schneider, 22, of Belleville, was charged on Aug. 11, 2025 with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons, a Class 4 felony.

On Aug. 9, 2025, Schneider allegedly illegally possessed a CMD .22 caliber revolver which was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense, despite Schneider having no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.

The Collinsville Police Department presented the case against Schneider, who was ordered released from custody pending trial.

Jeremy A. Beyer, 28, of Collinsville, was charged in an unrelated case from Aug. 12, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

Beyer was reportedly found in possession of a Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun which he knew to have been stolen on July 20, 2025. His case was also presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and he was also granted pretrial release from custody.

In another separate case, Orlandis M. Russell, 33, of Venice, Ill., was charged with armed violence (a Class X felony), felon in possession of a weapon (a Class 3 felony), defacing identification marks of a firearm (a Class 3 felony) and possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (a Class 3 felony).

Russell allegedly possessed a Glock 9mm handgun with a serial number that had been altered or removed. His possession of the weapon was unlawful given his prior felony conviction of unlawful restraint in a Madison County case from 2014.

He was additionally accused of possessing with the intent to deliver over 30 grams of cannabis other than as authorized by state law while armed with the firearm, resulting in the armed violence charge.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Russell’s pretrial release from custody, which states the illegal items were found together in a bag during a traffic stop.

“Defendant was contacted on a traffic stop and found to be in possession of a bag containing a defaced firearm and multiple jars of cannabis, as well as a scale and baggies for delivery,” the petition states. “Defendant admitted he bought the gun off the street. Defendant is a convicted felon.”

Russell’s latest case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

