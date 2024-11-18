EAST ST. LOUIS, IL – State Representative Kevin Schmidt donated his pay raise for the month of November to Catholic Urban Programs in the form of a food donation. Schmidt has donated every month’s pay raise to a different local food pantry or non-profit organization throughout his district since voting against the pay raise for legislators last year.

“Our local food pantries need our help,” said Schmidt. “As promised, I donate back my personal pay raise each month to a local food pantry or community organization. I’m putting my money where my mouth is.”

Catholic Urban Programs serves people in need throughout the Diocese with a concentration in East St. Louis and surrounding communities. They focus on advancing the dignity of the human person and empowering people to become self-sufficient through crisis intervention, housing security, and out of school time programs. Schmidt donated to their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, which will go directly to those in need.

Food and household goods are a fundamental need for our communities. Whether you’re facing temporary hardship or ongoing challenges, there are resources available to help. To find a food pantry near you, visit https://repschmidt.com/in-need-of-assistance-find-a-food-pantry-in-your-area/.

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County. For questions about Rep. Schmidt, please contact his office at 618-215-1050.

