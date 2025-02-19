BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Police Department has welcomed a new member to its force with the swearing-in of Officer Walker, who brings prior experience.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Officer Walker has previously served as a telecommunicator for the City of Belleville, a role that provided her with insights into the department's operations.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ceremony took place at the police department, where officials expressed enthusiasm for her transition to a full-time police officer.

“We want to thank Officer Walker for choosing the City of Belleville and congratulate her on her next chapter,” the department said in a statement.

As she begins her training, Officer Walker's background in telecommunications is expected to enhance her skills as she takes on her new responsibilities within the department.

More like this:

Blue Light Award Celebrates Sarah Herzing's Impact On Belleville Police
Jan 28, 2025
ISP Investigates Shooting, 28-Year-Old Belleville Man Is Charged With Attempted Murder
Feb 22, 2025
Belleville Police and Fire Departments Compete for Special Olympics Support
Mar 24, 2025
Collinsville Police Honor Officers for Exemplary Community Service
Mar 30, 2025
Glen Carbon Police Welcomes Four New Officers
Mar 25, 2025

 