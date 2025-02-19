BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Police Department has welcomed a new member to its force with the swearing-in of Officer Walker, who brings prior experience.

Officer Walker has previously served as a telecommunicator for the City of Belleville, a role that provided her with insights into the department's operations.

The ceremony took place at the police department, where officials expressed enthusiasm for her transition to a full-time police officer.

“We want to thank Officer Walker for choosing the City of Belleville and congratulate her on her next chapter,” the department said in a statement.

As she begins her training, Officer Walker's background in telecommunications is expected to enhance her skills as she takes on her new responsibilities within the department.

