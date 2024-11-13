BELLEVILLE – Two men have been charged following a shooting incident that occurred on the evening of Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in the first block of East “D” Street in Belleville. The Belleville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 7:49 p.m. and discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers on the scene provided immediate treatment for the victims' non-life-threatening injuries before they were transported to a local hospital for further medical attention.

According to police, a disturbance had erupted between two groups, leading to the exchange of gunfire. Following the incident, one suspect was apprehended at the scene, while a second suspect was taken into custody during a traffic stop nearby.

On Nov. 10, 2024, Belleville Police Detectives presented the investigation's findings to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office. After reviewing the case, the State’s Attorney's office filed charges against the two suspects.

Michael A. Edwards, 56, of Cahokia Heights, was charged with one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Forcible Felony, a Class 2 Felony; one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a Class 3 Felony; and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, a Class 4 Felony.

James M. Walker, 64, of Belleville, faces one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a Class 1 Felony, and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, a Class 4 Felony.

Both Edwards and Walker are currently held at the St. Clair County Jail, awaiting further court proceedings.

All suspects charged are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

