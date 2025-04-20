BELLEVILLE — Belleville Police are investigating a reckless discharge of a firearm after multiple shots were reported in the area of Dale Allen Drive and Chaucer Drive on the evening of April 16, 2025.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on April 16, Belleville officers responded to calls of gunfire and found two unoccupied parked vehicles that bullets had struck. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police recovered evidence at the scene and learned from witnesses that two groups of juveniles were involved in the shooting. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit arrived to continue the investigation.

Belleville Police said two juveniles found near the scene were interviewed and detained by officers.

Detectives have identified the two groups involved and are in the early stages of the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Belleville Police Department at (618) 234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

