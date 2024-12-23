BELLEVILLE — Belleville Police have been investigating a large fight and shots fired incident that occurred on Dec. 13, 2024, in the first block of South 53rd Street over the past week. The altercation involved multiple individuals and vehicles, leading to the discharge of firearms from a black sedan.

On Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, Belleville Police Detectives presented their findings to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office, which subsequently issued charges against 19-year-old Dominick W. Eads of Belleville. Eads faces one count of Armed Violence, a Class X Felony; one count of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, a Class 4 Felony; one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, a Class 4 Felony; and one count of Mob Action, a Class 4 Felony.

Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 4:04 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2024, and found evidence of a physical altercation. According to witness statements, an argument between two females escalated into a broader fight, during which gunfire erupted near the intersection of South 53rd Street and West Main Street as the vehicle involved fled the area. Police recovered multiple spent shell casings and noted damage to nearby property.

Following the incident, officers and detectives located one of the suspect vehicles. Several individuals fled on foot, but police were able to apprehend some of them during a foot pursuit, during which a handgun was recovered.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with further information or video evidence related to the incident to contact the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), or online at https://www.stlrcs.org/.

All suspects charged are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

