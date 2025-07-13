BELLEVILLE - Belleville Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, July 13, 2025, on the 500 block of North 40th Street.

At approximately 12:55 a.m. on July 13, officers responded to a disturbance involving a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 50-year-old man in the front yard of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite first aid administered by officers and the arrival of emergency medical services, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit processed the area and launched an investigation. One individual was taken into custody at the scene and is currently being held at the Belleville Police Department as authorities continue their inquiry.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Officials have stated that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

