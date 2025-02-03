BELLEVILLE — The Belleville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in the 100 block of North 81st Street. At approximately 5:31 p.m., police received reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 16-year-old male on the ground in front of a residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First aid was administered at the scene by Belleville Police and Fire personnel before the victim was transported to Memorial Hospital in Belleville by Abbott EMS. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Belleville Police Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were dispatched to the scene to begin their investigation.

As of now, the investigation is in its early stages, and authorities have indicated that further information will be released as it becomes available.

