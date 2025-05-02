BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Police Department is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who was fatally shot following an altercation inside an apartment complex Sunday night, April 20, 2025.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. April 20 to a report of a gunshot victim in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of Freedom Drive in Belleville. Upon arrival, they found Keshawn D. Kent unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to the upper torso. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by officers and emergency personnel, Kent was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the St. Clair County Coroner’s office.

An investigation revealed that Kent had unlawfully entered an apartment at the complex by climbing through a side window. The apartment was occupied by a 22-year-old woman with whom Kent shared children.

Inside the apartment, an altercation took place involving Kent, the female resident, and a 24-year-old man who was also present. Authorities said Kent allegedly battered the female resident, and evidence of a physical confrontation was found inside the apartment.

During the confrontation, Belleville Police said Kent attempted to fight the other male, who then discharged a firearm, striking Kent. Kent fled the apartment and collapsed in the parking lot, where he later died.

Belleville detectives and the Crime Scene Unit, assisted by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene, conducted interviews and collected evidence.

The case was reviewed by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, which declined to file charges.

No additional suspects are being sought, and the investigation is considered closed.

