BELLEVILLE — The Belleville Police Department welcomed two new officers to its ranks on Thursday following graduation from the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy Session 154.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officer Ortiz-Medina and Officer Headen are now poised to begin a comprehensive four-phase Field Training program designed to further develop their skills under the guidance of the department’s Field Training Officers (FTOs).

The graduation marks a significant milestone for the officers, who will continue their training in a structured environment to prepare for the challenges of law enforcement. The Belleville Police Department emphasized that while the officers have completed their initial training, their education and development will continue through this rigorous program.

The department encourages the community to join in congratulating Officer Ortiz-Medina and Officer Headen as they embark on their careers in public service.



More like this: