BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Police Department announced the addition of three new officers to its ranks on this week. Officers Poole, Jackson, and Hernandez are set to begin their training at the police academy next week.

The Police Department expressed optimism about the new officers' future contributions to both the force and the Belleville community.

Belleville Police's move reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen local law enforcement and enhance public safety in the area.

