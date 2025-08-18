Belleville Police Department Welcomes New Officer Dean
Staff Report
August 18, 2025 11:27 AM
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Belleville Police Department officially swore in Officer Dean this past week as she prepares to begin training at the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy.
The Belleville Police Department invited the public to congratulate Officer Dean and extend well-wishes as she embarks on her law enforcement career.
