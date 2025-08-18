Belleville Police Department Welcomes New Officer Dean Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Belleville Police Department officially swore in Officer Dean this past week as she prepares to begin training at the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy. Article continues after sponsor message The Belleville Police Department invited the public to congratulate Officer Dean and extend well-wishes as she embarks on her law enforcement career. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending