BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Police Department recognized the promotions of Lieutenant Barfield, Sergeant Kallal, and Sergeant Wright during a City Council meeting this week.

The department expressed gratitude for their service and dedication to both the department and the City of Belleville.

The promotions were celebrated as a significant achievement within the department, highlighting the commitment of these individuals to their roles and the community they serve.

The Belleville Police Department continues to emphasize its mission to ensure safety and service in the community, and the promotions are seen as a reflection of this ongoing commitment.

