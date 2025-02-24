BELLEVILLE — Belleville Police Detectives have charged a local man in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred at a Wal-Mart in the 2600 block of Green Mount Road on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. The incident, which left two individuals hospitalized, has raised concerns about public safety in the area.

Kyon J. Williams, 20, of Belleville, faces serious charges following the attack, which was described by authorities as violent and unprovoked.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has filed one count of Attempted Murder, a Class M felony, along with two counts of Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm and two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, all classified as Class 3 felonies.

The victims of the stabbing are currently hospitalized with serious injuries; however, authorities have indicated that their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Belleville Police Department (BPD) detectives are actively collaborating with the victims and their families as the investigation continues.

Williams is currently in custody at the Belleville Police Department, awaiting a detention hearing and further court proceedings.

He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.