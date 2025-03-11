BELLEVILLE — Local first responders will face off in a basketball game from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, at Belleville West High School in an event dubbed the "Battle of the Badges."

The game features the Belleville Police Department and the Belleville Fire Department competing for bragging rights while raising funds for a charitable cause.

Admission to the event is set at $5, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Unified Schools, an initiative aimed at promoting inclusion and support for students with intellectual disabilities.

The event is part of ongoing efforts by local agencies to engage with the community and support important causes.

"Cheer on local first responders as they hit the court for a night of friendly competition," organizers said. "Come out, show your support, and see who takes home the bragging rights!"

The community is encouraged to attend and show support for their local heroes while contributing to a meaningful cause.

