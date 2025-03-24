BELLEVILLE — The Belleville Police and Fire Departments faced off in a spirited basketball game at Belleville West High School, all in support of the Special Olympics Unified Schools program. The event, known as the Battle of the Badges, drew community members and local first responders together for a night of competition and camaraderie.

Proceeds from ticket sales directly benefit the Special Olympics Unified Schools, which aims to promote inclusion and support for students with intellectual disabilities through sports and activities.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“We’d like to thank everyone that came out on Friday night to Belleville West for the Battle of the Badges game and donated to the Special Olympics Unified Schools,” the Belleville Police Department said in a statement following the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

The friendly rivalry between the police and fire departments not only showcased athletic skills but also emphasized community spirit and support for a meaningful cause.

More like this:

Belleville Police and Fire Departments Compete To Benefit Special Olympics
Mar 11, 2025
Edwardsville High School Special Olympics Team Receives National Award
Mar 7, 2025
Collinsville Advocate John Proffitt Completes 17th Plunge for Special Olympics Support
Feb 26, 2025
Special Olympics Fundraising: O'Fallon Police Department Takes The Lead
Feb 5, 2025
Swansea Rotary Celebrates Successful Annual Dinner With Proceeds Supporting Non-Profits
Mar 10, 2025

 