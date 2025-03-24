BELLEVILLE — The Belleville Police and Fire Departments faced off in a spirited basketball game at Belleville West High School, all in support of the Special Olympics Unified Schools program. The event, known as the Battle of the Badges, drew community members and local first responders together for a night of competition and camaraderie.

Proceeds from ticket sales directly benefit the Special Olympics Unified Schools, which aims to promote inclusion and support for students with intellectual disabilities through sports and activities.

“We’d like to thank everyone that came out on Friday night to Belleville West for the Battle of the Badges game and donated to the Special Olympics Unified Schools,” the Belleville Police Department said in a statement following the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

The friendly rivalry between the police and fire departments not only showcased athletic skills but also emphasized community spirit and support for a meaningful cause.

More like this: