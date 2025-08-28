BELLEVILLE - Though 2-year-old Oliviana lives in Arizona, she has many people from the Riverbend region cheering her on in the Toddler of the Year competition.

Oliviana currently ranks first in her group in the Toddler of the Year competition. Merric Meehan, a family friend, shared more about Oliviana and her family, who are from Belleville. Meehan noted that Oliviana is learning who she is and loves her family.

“She is into anything and everything right now,” Meehan said. “She’s at that fun age where she’s still exploring stuff, figuring out what she likes, what she doesn't like.”

Oliviana loves swinging, being outside, reading, and baking cookies and pizza with her mom and dad. Her parents describe her as “so bubbly and affectionate,” quick to greet people with hugs, and “very independent.” She is the first to laugh at her own jokes and enjoys eating snacks and coloring at the same time.

Meehan recently babysat Oliviana and joked that she “definitely kept us on our toes.” While Oliviana was in town, they attended a Bluey event and “spent all the time snuggling and hanging out.”

Sponsored by Hasbro, the Toddler of the Year competition raises money for Toys for Tots. The winning toddler receives $25,000, which, Meehan said, will go a long way for Oliviana’s family.

Oliviana is set to become a big sister early next year, and she and her parents currently live with family members because of rising rent prices. They would use the money to find their own space. Her parents also said the prize would allow them to attend classes and start new career paths to better Oliviana’s future.

“Being able to provide that own space where they can have their kids grow up and watch them run around, it could really help them out,” Meehan added. “This money would go to a really great family.”

For more information about Oliviana, or to vote for her in the Toddler of the Year competition, click here.

