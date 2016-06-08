ST. LOUIS - Alexandra Mallette, of Belleville, Illinois, was sworn in June 6 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station as the newest member of the Illinois Army National Guard. Mallette, a 2014 graduate of Belleville High School East, enlisted as a 68W, Health Care Specialist, and will be assigned to the 709th Area Support Medical Company, based in Peoria, Illinois, upon completion of her training.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mallette will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma this fall. She will then receive follow-on training specific to the medial field at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

Mallette was advanced to the rank of Private First Class due to her qualifying college credits and she is eligible to receive 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.

Mallette's parents, Marcus and Kimberly Mallette, said their family has a long history of military service and they are proud of Alexandra's decision to continue the tradition.

More like this: