BELLEVILLE/SHILOH — Stephanie Sellers has been named Belleville Memorial's April Employee of the Month, recognized for her exceptional patient care and unwavering support at Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital in Shiloh.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sellers was honored for her unique approach to patient engagement, particularly her efforts to celebrate patients' birthdays. "Stephanie rallies the team for every patient that is noted to have a birthday," said the nominating team member. "She creates birthday balloons and has us sign a card and gather in the patient's room to sing Happy Birthday. This brings a smile to everyone's face. The families and the entire team truly enjoy having a moment to celebrate the patient. Stephanie truly goes above and beyond."

The recognition highlights Sellers' dedication to fostering a positive environment for both patients and staff. Her actions have been noted to enhance the overall experience at the hospitals, bringing joy to patients and creating memorable moments.

Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital Shiloh continue to celebrate the contributions of their staff, emphasizing the importance of compassionate care and teamwork in their daily operations.

More like this: