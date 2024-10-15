WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police have arrested 22-year-old Steven Tiller Jr. of Belleville, in connection with a murder that occurred on March 29, 2024. Tiller faces charges of First Degree Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon following the shooting death of 39-year-old George Smith of East St. Louis.

The incident took place outside a business in the 6000 block of Forest Boulevard in Washington Park, where Smith was struck by gunfire and later succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The Washington Park Police Department requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 to conduct a thorough investigation into the homicide.

After several months of investigation, authorities identified Tiller as a suspect. He was taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, and is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

Tiller is charged with First Degree Murder, classified as a Class M felony, as well as Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, classified as a Class 2 felony.

As the investigation is ongoing, no further information has been released at this time.

It is important to note that charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

