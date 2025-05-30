BELLEVILLE – A Belleville man previously convicted of domestic battery has been released from custody after being charged again with the same offense.

Roman L. Pierce, 37, of Belleville, was charged on May 20, 2025 with his second offense of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.

Pierce allegedly struck a 13-year-old household or family member in the face, causing bodily harm and bruising on Feb. 24, 2025. He had previously been convicted of domestic battery in a 2014 case out of Madison County.

The Collinsville Police Department presented the latest domestic battery case against Pierce, who was ordered released from custody with additional conditions.

Among other conditions of his release, Pierce was ordered to have no contact with the victim in this case and refrain from entering or remaining at the victim’s residence for at least 72 hours following his release.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

