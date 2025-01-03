ALTON - Alton Police have charged a Belleville man with theft and a Mascoutah woman with debit/credit card crimes in two separate cases.

Charles B. Blount, 35, of Belleville, was charged on Dec. 30, 2024 with one count of retail theft over $300, a Class 3 felony.

On Nov. 6, 2024, Blount allegedly stole an EGO commercial backpack blower from the Lowe’s on Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton. The item had a total value of more than $300.

In a separate case, Chelsea Nunn, 30, of Mascoutah, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a credit or debit card, a Class 4 felony.

A description of the charge states that from Dec. 19, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2024, Nunn allegedly used someone’s credit or debit card to obtain over $300 from Busey Bank.

The Alton Police Department presented both cases against Blount and Nunn. Both were granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

