



BELLEVILLE – A Belleville man accused of driving under the influence in Maryville faces a felony charge in Madison County.

Jon E. Mosley, 66, of Belleville, was charged on Oct. 23, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of aggravated driving under the influence.

Mosley allegedly drove a Nissan Altima on South Center Street in Maryville on June 27, 2025 while under the influence of alcohol.

Charging documents state Mosley’s driving privileges had been revoked or suspended at the time of the offense, and that the revocation or suspension was for a previous DUI violation.

The Maryville Police Department presented the case against Mosley, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

