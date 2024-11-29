BELLEVILLE - A Belleville man was charged with domestic battery and more after pursuing the victim and threatening witnesses with a weapon he claims was a toy borrowed from a nearby child.

Xavier S. Lacey, 19, of Belleville, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony), domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor), and three counts of aggravated assault (each Class A misdemeanors).

The victim in this case reported that Lacey “forcefully grabbed her by the collar of her sweatshirt, pushing her against a wall, choking her,” according to a petition to deny Lacey’s pretrial release.

“She was able to break free and fled, and [Lacey] was observed by the victim and witnesses, pursuing her with a firearm in hand,” the petition states “Victim and witnesses report that [Lacey] stated he intended to kill the victim.”

Lacey then reportedly “turned his attention to two witnesses, also pointing the firearm at them, before fleeing into a nearby apartment.”

While Lacey admitted to grabbing the victim by the collar, he denied the gun being real, instead claiming he “borrowed a toy gun from a nearby child in the middle of this altercation.”

The victim in this case told authorities Lacey has access to two real firearms, which police have yet to successfully recover. Lacey has also been charged in a previous domestic violence case against the same victim.

The Venice Police Department presented the case against Lacey, who was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance. Madison County Sheriff's Office records indicate he is not currently in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

