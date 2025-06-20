BELLEVILLE – A man from Belleville faces multiple felonies after stealing over $372,000 from a Hartford business by deception for nearly two years.

Matthew D. Howard, 29, of Belleville, was charged on June 17, 2025 with two Class 1 felony counts of theft and one count of use of a credit or debit card with intent to defraud, a Class 3 felony.

From June 1, 2023 to March 19, 2025, Howard allegedly stole more than $372,000 from a Hartford-based transportation business by means of deception. He is accused of falsely representing himself to a bank as the cardholder of four different debit cards which were issued to the business.

The case against Howard was presented by the Hartford Police Department, and he was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

